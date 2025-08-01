Farmers issue warning as extreme conditions devastate key crops: 'This year's harvest may be worse than in previous years'

Farmers in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan, have issued a warning of widespread crop failures as prolonged drought threatens harvests in the region, pushing communities toward hunger.

What's happening?

The drought is impacting fields across Abara, Opari, Moli Tokuro, and parts of Greater Pageri, regions that typically supply food to markets in Torit and the South Sudan capital of Juba. Without enough rain, farmers are witnessing their crops fail in real time.

Farmer Sam George told outlet Radio Tamazuj that the drought has withered crops, raising fears of food shortages in the country, particularly for crucial maize crops.

"The seeds aren't germinating well. The maize leaves are tiny because of larvae, and we can't plant again—the land is too dry," George said. "Food prices are already rising daily. Many people might flee to Uganda to escape hunger."

With rain scarce and no irrigation support, farmers cannot replant critical crops. As a result, prices for basic food staples are climbing, a trend that is worsening across the region.

Why are these conditions important?

Crop failures have left families dependent on wild food, with nothing sprouting due to the drought and heavy winds. "Children and women are suffering," said Rose Kiriba, a farmer in Pageri. "The government must intervene with food aid."

While drought has long threatened agriculture in the region, increasing global temperatures, driven by human activity, are making the situation worse. Erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged dry periods, increased evaporation, and degraded soil from deforestation are shrinking crop yields and threatening livelihoods.

This overheating of our planet is causing grocery prices to increase both locally and globally, disrupting ecosystems and food chains that we all rely on.

And this isn't isolated to South Sudan; countries such as Cambodia, Ireland, and Morocco are also experiencing supply instability and rising grocery costs as weather extremes disrupt farming. It's a global crisis, and it's already hitting home for many.

What's being done about these conditions?

Farming activities continue, but the outlook is dire.

"This year's harvest may be worse than in previous years," said Magwi County Commissioner Benjamin Olum Pole Pole. He urged farmers to plant drought-resistant crops such as cassava and sorghum while discouraging farmers from selling existing food stocks until they assess the harvest.

Globally, we can all help by being smarter about the way we shop. Planning meals, avoiding food waste, and supporting sustainable brands can stretch your grocery budget and reduce waste, keeping more food out of landfills and money in your pocket.

