Home cook shares genius hack to make the most out of your food and cut down on grocery bills: 'I love doing this'

TikTok user Sarah (@simplysarahhart) found a way to reduce rice wastage in the kitchen. And the trick is so easy, you will have to try it out for yourself.

The scoop

By using a compartmentalized ice tray, the user is able to use smaller portions of the rice without having to freeze it all in one block.

@simplysarahhart Did you know you can freeze rice! This is a freezer meal prep hack that will help you waste less food and save some time! ♬ original sound - Sarah Hart | Freezer Cooking

Simply take the rice out of the freezer, pop the blocks out of the tray and pack them for later, using either a microwave or a steamer basket.

Freezing rice helps it retain its moisture and resist bacteria growth more effectively than refrigerating, allowing consumers to enjoy fluffy rice, even after multiple days. It makes for a perfect addition when packing a lunch to-go for work or when you need to cook rice quickly.

How it's helping

Food waste is a big problem globally, with data suggesting the average American household loses nearly $1,500 every year in wasted food. Food hacks like this one can be the first step consumers take in doing more with their leftovers, saving thousands of dollars every year.

Being more aware of what you buy at the grocery store can also be a way to reduce food waste, which contributes to planet-warming emissions in landfills.

By being more conscientious about what we buy and how we use our food, we can make more environmentally responsible decisions that will benefit the whole planet in the long run.

Consumers should also be aware of the dangers linked to reheating rice, such as sickness and harmful bacteria. To avoid the problem, commonly referred to as "reheated rice syndrome," take precautions to cook the rice properly and don't let it sit out for too long.

What everyone's saying

Users who saw the video showed their support, showing both their interest in the trick, and the efficacy of a hack as simple as this one.

"I regularly plan for extra so I can freeze some and refrigerate some," wrote one user. "Good for matching with meals or if I decide I want fried rice, I can defrost and stir fry some up, nice and easy!"

"I love doing this," another responded.

By utilizing hacks such as this one, we can save money and keep an excess of food waste from being dumped in the environment, giving a cleaner future for us all.

