Nutrition expert speaks out on widespread claims about raw milk: 'I could not imagine going out of my way to make dangerous decisions'

A dietitian on TikTok recently went viral by debunking the dubious claims posted in a video by another dietitian while pregnant. User Dr. Jess (@drjessicaknurick) took it upon herself to counter the claims made by Sarah Grace, MS, RD.

In the video, Dr. Jess concisely and firmly contradicts the claims made in the original video posted by Grace. For example, the self-proclaimed "crunchy pregnant mama" says that she is drinking raw milk even though "they" tell her it's unsafe. Dr. Jess also contests Grace's claim that glucola is toxic and critiques Grace's saying she is not going to give her newborn a vitamin K shot at birth.

Dr. Jess debunks all of these claims one by one, citing scientific support. But let's focus on her response to the desire to drink raw milk. Dr. Jess points out that there are no known, evidence-based nutritional benefits from drinking raw milk. However, there are plenty of risks, including an increased possibility of contracting listeria.

Listeria is bacteria that, in certain forms, can dangerously infect many foods, including milk that isn't pasteurized. Pregnant women are especially at risk.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, "since 1987, there have been 143 reported outbreaks of illness — some involving miscarriages, still births, kidney failure, and deaths — associated with consumption of raw milk."

The original video posted by Grace is a great example of misinformation on the internet. It's particularly scary given she is a registered dietitian, which means it is likely people will take her recommendations more seriously. It is always recommended that all people, but especially pregnant women, follow the lead of science, as Dr. Jess does in her video.

Commenters on the viral TikTok were overwhelmingly in Dr. Jess' corner. One commented: "My whole pregnancy I was plagued by fear of somehow contracting listeria. … I could not imagine going out of my way to make dangerous decisions."

Another touched on the amount of misinformation out there: "Thank you for this … as a first time mom I feel so overwhelmed with all of this info without explanation, they just say that their way is the batter way."

Many commenters were simply appreciative of the dietitian's expertise: "As a registered dietitian who also happens to be pregnant, this truly breaks my heart that she posted all of that. Thank you for sharing all this education!"

