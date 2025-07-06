New company unveils futuristic powdered drink that could make waves in food industry: 'We see a real opportunity'

There's a new player in town that's trying to replace milk powder, and vegans will love it.

According to a Vegconomist article, food tech company cReal Food has launched a brand-new facility in Bjuv, Sweden, to produce a powdered oat-based alternative to regular milk powder. And it's already getting attention for all the right reasons.

So what's so special about this new powder? It's made from Swedish-grown oats and water, using a smart, zero-waste process, Vegconomist reported. The result is a shelf-stable powder packed with nutrients like protein, fiber, and beta-glucan that can be used in everything from baked goods and chocolate to yogurt and savory meals.

It essentially does everything milk powder can do, but in a more sustainable and plant-based way.

And, thanks to a major investment valued at $31.3 million, cReal's facility is up and running with fully automated systems and top food safety standards.

Making regular dairy milk takes a lot of land, water, and energy. Oat-based alternatives use way fewer resources, which is better for the environment. Plus, since cReal's version is a powder, it's lighter and easier to ship, which can help cut down on transport emissions, too.

The milk alternative also helps reduce food waste. Since it's in powdered form, it lasts longer on shelves and is super easy to store, making it perfect for folks who travel or only use small amounts at a time.

"We see a real opportunity to improve how food is made – both from a sustainability and nutritional perspective," CEO Christian Hjortholm Steffensen told Vegconomist. And cReal is definitely not the only one doing this.

More companies are finding creative ways to clean up the food industry, such as those working on plant-based meats and vegan ice cream. So, it looks like this new powdered oat milk is just one more step toward a cleaner, greener future for food.

