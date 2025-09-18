Grocery store customer sparks debate after spotting unusual product on shelves: 'These are a big seller'

This product remains on the shelves for now.

Preparing food always generates some waste, but some food choices are more eco-friendly than others. Normally, fresh produce from the grocery store is a good choice that doesn't generate much waste. However, some stores are beginning to use packaging that cancels out the environmental benefits of this selection, while also making it more expensive.

What's happening?

One shopper posted such an experience in the r/Aldi Reddit forum. They shared a photo of how a certain item is being sold at a nearby grocery store location.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"If only corn came with biodegradable packaging…," they said in the caption.

The photo shows corn on the cob that has been shucked, cut into lengths, and repackaged in plastic.

Why is produce packaging important?

While this may look like a small change, it has a large impact when you consider the amount of food being sold across multiple locations. The labor to process the corn this way, and the materials to package it, cost money — that expense is passed on to consumers.

There is a case to be made for offering this product, and one commenter made it. "These are a big seller for people with dexterity issues or strength issues (elders) who cannot peel their own corn," they said.

However, for those not dealing with accessibility issues, removing the plastic is almost as inconvenient as removing the husk, and a husk is easier to dispose of than plastic — you can simply throw it into the compost with other biodegradables.

Is Aldi doing anything about this?

While this product remains on the shelves for now, it may not look this way forever. The grocery chain is moving away from using virgin plastic in its product packaging. For example, it recently changed to using more recycled plastic in its chip packaging.

These are small steps, but they add up to a more sustainable approach to grocery items. Hopefully, eliminating plastic packaging of all kinds will follow.

What's being done about plastic produce packaging more broadly?

Ideally, when you go to the grocery store, you'll choose items with as little plastic packaging as possible — maybe even none. The more successful these brands are, the more others will follow in their footsteps. Look for loose produce, and see if you can find other products in biodegradable or cardboard packaging.

You can also eliminate the need for plastic packaging by growing your own food at home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.