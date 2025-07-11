Gardener shares super efficient planting hack that yielded surprising results: 'I was shocked by how much it improved'

"Well, that solves some space problems I hadn't sorted out yet!"

Growing your own food is almost always more affordable and convenient than buying it at the supermarket, especially if you have simple hacks like this one to keep your produce growing at a steady, consistent pace.

The scoop

User wonderfullyordinarygardening (@wonderfullyordinary) on TikTok shared a video discussing her experiment with a pepper growing hack that, at first, she was certain was just a myth.

@wonderfullyordinary Pepper planting hack! I saw a tip last year that recommended planting peppers in pairs and I was shocked by how much it improved my pepper plants. The pepper plants that were planted in pairs grew so much bigger and produced more fruit then the peppers planted individually. I don't know the exact reason why this is, but I'll continue to plant mine in pairs in my garden.

"I saw a tip last year that recommended planting peppers in pairs, and I was shocked by how much it improved my pepper plants," the post description read.

Not only did the peppers planted in pairs grow bigger than the ones planted individually, but they also produced more fruit for a bigger haul.

The process is as simple as planting two pepper plants together in the same space, ensuring that both are fully buried in a larger hole in your garden or garden bed.

How it's helping

This hack can be an effective means of conserving space in your garden, as instead of planting each crop individually throughout, you can pair them together to get a bigger, better result while having room for more.

This not only helps minimize food waste you might incur from overplanting your garden or purchasing excess from the supermarket, saving you hundreds of dollars a year, but it also produces better-tasting results in the long run.

Leaving space in your garden like this also creates openings for natural pesticides, such as citronella, which serve as great companion plants, keeping harmful insects and pests away from the plants you want to grow. The same applies to weeds.

What everyone's saying

The comments were filled with people who found the hack to be a perfect solution to their spacing problems and an effective means of achieving a more bountiful pepper harvest next season.

"I did two pepper plants together in a grow bag and they're doing great!" one user commented.

"Oooo I planted them in pairs by accident. I was scared to separate them. Good to know!" commented another user.

