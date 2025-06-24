  • Food Food

New study reveals unexpected way to reduce major menopause symptoms by 88% — here's what you need to know

The key to relief might already be in your kitchen.

by Nicole Westhoff
The key to relief might already be in your kitchen.

Photo Credit: iStock

For many women, menopause brings a wave of frustrating symptoms: hot flashes, weight gain, and sleepless nights, just to name a few.

However, new research offers some hopeful news: a shift in diet may help alleviate the discomfort.

In a study published in the journal Menopause, researchers found that a low-fat, plant-based diet may significantly ease postmenopausal symptoms. Not only did it help participants lose weight, but it also reduced the frequency and intensity of hot flashes. 

The 12-week study, conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, split 84 women into two groups. One group continued their usual eating habits, while the other adopted a vegan diet featuring daily servings of soybeans.

The results were dramatic. Those on the plant-based plan reported an 88% drop in moderate to severe hot flashes, with severe hot flashes plummeting by 92%. They also lost an average of 8 pounds, compared to just half a pound in the control group. 

Hana Kahleova, Director of Clinical Research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, explained that "even plant-based foods that are considered ultra-processed — like soy milk and vegan meat and yogurt alternatives — bring health benefits."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

For anyone feeling stuck in the throes of menopause, this is more than good news — it's empowering. Rather than reaching for another supplement or struggling through sleepless nights, the key to relief might already be in your kitchen.

It's also a welcome reminder that what's good for your body can be good for the planet, too. A low-fat vegan diet tends to have a much smaller environmental footprint than a meat-heavy one, as it uses fewer resources, creates less pollution, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. 

So, adopting a plant-based lifestyle doesn't just benefit your health; it also supports a more sustainable food system.

With more research still to come, this study offers a bright spot in the ongoing conversation about women's health — and a simple, natural path to feeling better in your own skin.

Why do you eat plant-based foods?

The health benefits 🥗

It's cheaper 💰

It's good for the planet 🌎

I prefer the taste 😋

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x