New study reveals unexpected way to reduce major menopause symptoms by 88% — here's what you need to know

The key to relief might already be in your kitchen.

For many women, menopause brings a wave of frustrating symptoms: hot flashes, weight gain, and sleepless nights, just to name a few.

However, new research offers some hopeful news: a shift in diet may help alleviate the discomfort.

In a study published in the journal Menopause, researchers found that a low-fat, plant-based diet may significantly ease postmenopausal symptoms. Not only did it help participants lose weight, but it also reduced the frequency and intensity of hot flashes.

The 12-week study, conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, split 84 women into two groups. One group continued their usual eating habits, while the other adopted a vegan diet featuring daily servings of soybeans.

The results were dramatic. Those on the plant-based plan reported an 88% drop in moderate to severe hot flashes, with severe hot flashes plummeting by 92%. They also lost an average of 8 pounds, compared to just half a pound in the control group.

Hana Kahleova, Director of Clinical Research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, explained that "even plant-based foods that are considered ultra-processed — like soy milk and vegan meat and yogurt alternatives — bring health benefits."

For anyone feeling stuck in the throes of menopause, this is more than good news — it's empowering. Rather than reaching for another supplement or struggling through sleepless nights, the key to relief might already be in your kitchen.

It's also a welcome reminder that what's good for your body can be good for the planet, too. A low-fat vegan diet tends to have a much smaller environmental footprint than a meat-heavy one, as it uses fewer resources, creates less pollution, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

So, adopting a plant-based lifestyle doesn't just benefit your health; it also supports a more sustainable food system.

With more research still to come, this study offers a bright spot in the ongoing conversation about women's health — and a simple, natural path to feeling better in your own skin.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.