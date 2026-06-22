Pittsburgh brewery turns nearly 10,000 pounds of rescued berries into hard cider

A Pittsburgh brewery is giving thousands of pounds of rescued fruit a second life, turning what could have been food waste into a limited-release hard cider.

Rather than being discarded, recovered strawberries and mixed berries were used to create a new drink called "Saved by the Berry."

What happened?

WPXI reported that Velum Fermentation will unveil the cider at its brewery in Pittsburgh's Southside during the July 9, 2026, "Now That's What I Call 90s!" event. The release comes through a partnership with 412 Food Rescue. Instead of going to waste, more than 9,000 pounds of rescued berries were used in the project.

Tickets to the event include two drinks, and the party will also feature 1990s music, free pickleball, raffle baskets, and a best-dressed contest that, as WPXI reported, will give the winner a $50 Velum gift card plus a case of beer or cider.

Since its founding in 2015, 412 Food Rescue has grown to more than 26,000 volunteers. WPXI described it as the nation's biggest volunteer food rescue group, and the organization says it has diverted over 39 million pounds of food from Western Pennsylvania's waste stream — the equivalent of more than 33 million meals — while avoiding more than 83 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.

Why does it matter?

When surplus food is still safe for human consumption, it can be donated to people in need. But when that is not possible, upcycling can offer another way to keep usable ingredients out of landfills.

Wasted food also means the energy, water, land, and labor used to grow, transport, and prepare it go to waste. Once food ends up in a landfill, it can break down and release planet-warming gases that contribute to extreme weather and drive up costs for communities. Instead of letting excess fruit spoil, the rescued berries were turned into a product people can enjoy, while part of the revenue will help support future food rescue work.

What's being done?

When food is safe to eat, 412 Food Rescue works to get it to people who can use it. The group also collaborates with local businesses to turn surplus ingredients into new products when they are unlikely to be eaten in their original form.

WPXI said the organization has used similar partnerships before, including an IPA made with rescued bread and ice cream created from rescued bananas.

"We are incredibly grateful to 412 Food Rescue for entrusting us with more than 9,000 pounds of rescued berries and for being such an impactful community partner," said Jenna McLaughlin, owner and chief operating officer of Velum Fermentation.

She added that the collaboration shows "what's possible when organizations come together with a shared commitment to reducing waste, supporting local communities and creating something meaningful."

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