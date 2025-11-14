Researchers issue warning after discovering concerning substances in food crops: 'There is no one-size-fits-all recommendation'

"We know these factors are affecting the results we see."

A farming method that aims to reduce certain plants' absorption of toxic chemicals is largely ineffective against PFAS, scientists have found.

What's happening?

When plants are grown side-by-side — a practice called intercropping — they can affect one another's uptake of substances in the soil, such as nutrients and heavy metals.

Researchers at the University of Maine tested whether intercropping would reduce the concentration of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly referred to as "forever chemicals" — in lettuce, tomatoes, and tall fescue grown in contaminated soil.

But PFAS were not all created equally, and the researchers found that the contaminants' concentrations and locations in the crops depended on their chemical composition.

Scientists classify PFAS as long- or short-chain based on the lengths of their carbon atom chains, as the University of Maine explained.

Manufacturers began phasing out the use of highly toxic, long-chain PFAS in 2015. They substituted less-toxic, short-chain PFAS, which break down quickly but spread more easily through the environment.

In the study, published in Environmental Advances, researchers found that long-chain PFAS were concentrated in plant roots, whereas short-chain PFAS were found in plant leaves.

Lettuce, however, had a greater concentration of both types of PFAS in its leaves than in its roots. That had concerning human health implications, as it identified one potential route for chemical ingestion.

Intercropping was largely unsuccessful: Surprisingly, every plant combination led to increased PFAS uptake in the edible portion. The only exception was tomato fruits, which demonstrated lower concentrations when planted with lettuce.

Why are PFAS concerning?

"This study shows that there is no one-size-fits-all recommendation or policy for farmers dealing with PFAS contamination," said Alex Scearce, the UMaine Ph.D student who led the study.

"This is why ongoing PFAS research is important — because we know these factors are affecting the results we see, but we still lack clarity on how they play out in a real agricultural operation when they're interacting."

These "forever chemicals," found in products ranging from cosmetics to nonstick pans, can persist in the environment for hundreds or thousands of years before breaking down.

PFAS can also enter our bodies (and build up in them) when they contaminate the food we eat.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to health risks such as liver damage, thyroid disease, and cancer.

What's being done about PFAS?

Researchers like the team in Maine are making great strides in enhancing our understanding of how PFAS move through our food supply, information crucial for mitigating risks.

And while it's nearly impossible to avoid PFAS entirely, small lifestyle changes can reduce your exposure. For example, switching from a nonstick pan to a buy-it-for-life cast iron skillet can help keep chemicals off your plate.

Consumer demand for safer products has also spurred some companies into action.

Dozens of retail chains with more than 150,000 stores have committed to phasing out PFAS in food packaging and other products due to shifting consumer preferences.

