380,000 Peter Rabbit puree pouches sold nationwide recalled over possible plastic strands

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of the defect.

More than 380,000 Peter Rabbit Organics puree pouches sold nationwide are being recalled over a packaging defect that could result in plastic packaging entering the product.

Because these shelf-stable fruit pouches can sit for months in pantries, diaper bags, and cars, parents may want to take a close look.

What happened?

In a company notice posted by the FDA, PT Organics said the issue could have left soft plastic strands in the food.

The voluntary recall out of the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company covers certain Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana and Strawberry 4-ounce pouches.

In the FDA-posted announcement, the company wrote that the defect may result in "a strand of soft, food-grade plastic in the finished product."

Best-before dates for the products run through 2027, so many of the affected pouches may still be in homes even though no injuries have been reported. According to the recall notice, the products were sold nationwide at Kroger, Meijer, and Target stores between March and July of this year.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of the defect.

According to Medical Daily, the recalled flavor is Banana and Strawberry, not Strawberry and Banana, which will likely be a source of confusion for many customers.

To check whether the product you have has been recalled, you can look at the barcode, lane number, and best-before date on the back of the pouches. Shoppers can use these three identifiers on the back to spot a recalled pouch.

The first is a barcode with the number: 8 15367 01078 0. The next identifier is lane number 4 along the rear right-hand seam of the product. The last identifier is any one of these best-before dates: 01/19/2027, 01/20/2027, 03/17/2027, 03/18/2027, 05/14/2027, or 05/15/2027.

These pouches are marketed for children as young as 6 months old. Just because the plastic packaging on the products is "food-grade" does not mean it is safe to ingest. For infants and toddlers still learning to manage textures, a plastic strand may pose a choking hazard.

Recalled pouches may be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, even if opened, or discarded. Stores were notified and are pulling the affected inventory.

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