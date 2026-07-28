US pet food recalls hit 10 in 2026, and vets say one simple step can help owners react fast

Owners need to be able to tell quickly whether the food in their home is part of the affected batch.

Pet food recalls can be especially unsettling because they turn one of the most routine parts of caring for an animal into a potential health concern.

What happened?

Federal regulators have already logged 10 pet food-related recall entries since the start of 2026, and a veterinarian says one of the most useful precautions pet owners can take is to keep original packaging.

The latest pet food recall came on July 2, when Pedigree wet dog food was flagged for potentially containing metal, plastic, and other foreign materials.

When contamination is the issue, owners need to be able to tell quickly whether the food in their home is part of the affected batch.

Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, a Purina veterinarian, told Newsweek that the best time to prepare is before any recall notice appears.

"First, it's important to store your pet's food in the bag that it came in or, at minimum, save the bar code with the lot number," Dr. RuthAnn explained. "This allows you to know quickly if the food you're currently feeding your pet is involved in the recall or not."

Owners can use the Food and Drug Administration database to look up a product or company and then compare the recall details, including lot numbers and expiration dates, with what they have at home. If the information matches, Dr. Lobos advises discontinuing use right away.

Why does it matter?

Because many people treat pets as family, a missed recall can mean an animal keeps eating contaminated food longer than it should. Depending on the issue, symptoms can vary widely, but they may include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, reduced appetite, or changes in behavior.

What comes next depends on why the product was recalled. And while recalls remain relatively uncommon across the broader pet food market, acting quickly when they do can help reduce stress, veterinary costs, and the risk of more serious harm.

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