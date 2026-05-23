FDA warns pet owners as frozen dog food is recalled nationwide over plastic contamination

The affected product may be in households across multiple states.

Dog owners across the country may want to take a closer look at what is in their freezer.

Allprovide Pet Foods LLC is recalling a chicken-based frozen dog food product that may be contaminated with plastic, according to KSNT.

The company voluntarily recalled 1,500 pounds of its "AllProvide Holistic Pet Food Gently Cooked Chicken Recipe For Dogs," after identifying possible plastic contamination.

The affected product comes in 16-ounce frozen, vacuum-sealed packages with UPC 859125005809. It was distributed nationwide, meaning it may be in households across multiple states.

Recalled lots include codes 048-01 and 048-2 through 048-14.

The company has not publicly detailed how the contamination occurred, but regulators described the issue as "potential foreign material (plastic) contamination," which includes unintended substances that enter food during processing, packaging, or handling.

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While no injuries have been reported, the presence of plastic in pet food raises immediate safety concerns. Even small fragments could pose choking hazards or internal injury risks if ingested by dogs.

Because the product was sold frozen and stored in home freezers, it may remain undiscovered until owners plan to use it. That increases the importance of checking packaging carefully before serving it.

Food recalls like this highlight how quickly issues in large-scale production and distribution systems can reach consumers. Breakdowns can occur anywhere along the supply chain, from ingredient handling to packaging or equipment failure.

For pet owners, these incidents are especially concerning because animals depend entirely on their owners to evaluate what is safe to eat. Unlike human food, pets cannot avoid or detect contaminants themselves.

Consumers who purchased the recalled dog food should check whether they have 16-ounce frozen packages and any of the affected lot codes. If so, the product should not be fed to pets under any circumstances.

It is best to isolate the item immediately so it is not accidentally used. Keeping the original packaging can also help confirm whether it is part of the recall.

Pet owners can typically dispose of recalled products according to local waste guidelines or follow instructions provided by the manufacturer or retailer if a refund or replacement is offered.

More broadly, the recall is a reminder to stay alert to FDA pet food safety notices. Many issues are quickly resolved once identified, but awareness is key to preventing accidental exposure.

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