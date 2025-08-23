PepsiCo unveils bold update for some of its most popular snack brands: 'We're trying to elevate'

PepsiCo is preparing to give two of its most popular snack brands a "fresh" look later this year and a cleaner label to match. The company will rebrand Lay's and Tostitos to highlight that the chips contain no artificial colors or flavors, Reuters reported.

"We're trying to elevate the real food perception of Lay's," PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said, per Reuters. "If you think about the simplest and most natural snack, it is a potato chip; it's potato, it's oil, and it's a little bit of salt — the most simple, no artificial ingredients."

The refresh will roll out alongside other recipe shifts, such as expanding the use of avocado and olive oil in place of more common vegetable oils like canola oil.

The change comes amid a national push from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again movement, which encourages Americans to eat more whole foods and urges manufacturers to remove artificial petroleum-based dyes, according to the BBC.

"I'm happy about this," one Reddit user wrote.

"If we can do this but with corn syrup I'll be happy," another chimed in.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For communities, cleaner ingredient lists can mean fewer potential allergens and additives linked to behavioral or health concerns, especially for children, reported the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Similar to its investments in regenerative agriculture, which aim to help farmers improve soil health, this move addresses a health priority first, with environmental benefits as a secondary gain.

Reducing reliance on petroleum-based dyes may also help cut upstream pollution. A 2019 study published in Water Chemistry reported that around 15% of the dyes produced globally are released into bodies of water, affecting aquatic ecosystems.

Still, PepsiCo was named as one of the world's leading producers of branded plastic waste in a 2023 global audit by Break Free From Plastic. Eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands can help encourage similar changes across the industry, but some may also be greenwashing tactics.

CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram told Reuters that PepsiCo's rebrand could boost sales if shoppers respond positively, though price sensitivity will be a factor.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.