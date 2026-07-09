Pedigree recalls canned dog food after products were 'fraudulently' sold in the US

The company said the products had been transferred to a third-party vendor for disposal before being "fraudulently diverted."

A voluntary Pedigree dog food recall is raising an unusual red flag: the product was never supposed to reach store shelves in the first place.

According to Mars Petcare US, Inc., two batches of canned dog food intended for destruction were sold in the United States, posing a potential hazard to dogs.

What happened?

The affected product is 13.2-ounce PEDIGREE High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor canned dog food, Petfood Industry reported. Mars Petcare US, Inc. placed two lots under a voluntary recall on July 2, 2026.

According to Petfood Industry, Mars said the recalled cans did not meet the company's "stringent safety and quality standards."

Mars identified the recalled cans with lot codes 613C3KKCFC and 613C1KKCFC. The company said those products had been transferred to a third-party vendor for disposal before being "fraudulently diverted and sold into the marketplace in the United States."

Mars warned that the cans may contain sharp fragments of metal or plastic, though it said no pet injuries had been reported at the time of the recall announcement.

Why does it matter?

A contaminated can could harm a dog in several ways. Sharp metal or plastic might cause choking, cut the mouth or throat, or lead to gastrointestinal blockages or internal lacerations.

Pets often show distress only after a problem has become urgent. A dog may not immediately show that something is wrong.

This recall points to a broader issue in modern food production: Safety does not depend solely on manufacturing. It also relies on storage, transport, disposal, and oversight across a complex supply chain. When a product marked for destruction can still make its way into the marketplace, it highlights vulnerabilities that can affect both consumer trust and household safety.

Recalls can also expose broader weaknesses, including inconsistent controls, gaps in third-party handling, or poor traceability.

What can I do?

If you think you bought this food, set it aside and do not serve it to your dog. Confirm that the label lists the 13.2-ounce PEDIGREE High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor canned dog food and check whether the lot code is 613C3KKCFC or 613C1KKCFC.

The company said consumers should contact Pedigree at 1-800-525-5273 for a replacement product. If your dog may have eaten from one of the recalled cans, contact a veterinarian right away if symptoms appear.

Pet owners can reduce risk by keeping product packaging until the food is used up, checking recall notices regularly, and buying from trusted sellers that maintain clear inventory controls.

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