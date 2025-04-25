Home cook sparks discussion after sharing money-saving tip to make the most of common produce item: 'A favorite treat'

Some people like their bananas more on the firm side — maybe even a little green still — and some like them softer with the little brown spots. But everyone can agree there is a point when bananas get a little too ripe to eat. What do you do with your overripe bananas?

A Redditor sparked a spirited discussion in the r/Frugal subreddit community after sharing how they got creative with their aging bananas.

"Some grocery stores will sell their overly ripe bananas or not so cosmetic bananas cheaper than normal," they said in the post. "I just buy a ton of those, freeze the ones I can't finish and take them out and eat them like a Popsicle."

Instead of tossing out bananas past their prime, the original poster transforms potential food waste into an easy, healthy snack.

Other Reddit foodies started sharing their ideas for overripe bananas, too.

"They're great frozen, OR... you can smash [them] and use a dehydrator to make banana leather," one commenter said.

"They also work great for banana cake or banana bread," another user said. "I know, because I bought 52 bananas on accident one time and not a one went to waste."

This one is a must-try: "Dip in melted peanut butter, roll in some crushed nuts, and freeze and you've got 'monkey food.' A favorite treat as a kid."

The thread highlights what a bit of creativity in the kitchen can yield without spending an extra dime or creating food waste. Being mindful of food waste is important because it can greatly impact the environment. When food is wasted, it also wastes all the resources that were used to produce the food, including water, energy, and labor.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food is the single largest category of material dumped in landfills. When waste rots in landfills, it releases methane, which pollutes the environment.

There are other ways to prevent food waste in the kitchen, such as revitalizing wilted vegetables, making a stock, or composting. Similarly, there are several organizations that are helping to reduce food waste by selling soon-to-expire or slightly misshapen foods at a great discount — check out Too Good to Go and Misfits Market.

With just a little imagination and intention, even the most overripe banana can be given a second life. These small kitchen hacks aren't just good for your wallet — they're a simple way to make a big impact on the entire planet.

