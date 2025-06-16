Nestlé raises prices of beloved candy bars as ingredients become increasingly harder to grow — here's what you need to know

This isn't just about cravings — it's about accessibility.

Americans devour roughly 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate every year. That equals 11 pounds per person annually, give or take. Unfortunately, choco-bar-lovers in the U.S. are about to pay a little more for their indulgences.

Why the sudden change? Nestlé is raising prices on some of its popular U.S. chocolate products, citing rising costs tied partly to the planet's changing climate.

What's happening?

Nestlé, the company behind chocolate classics such as KitKat and Butterfinger, recently announced price increases for select chocolate products sold in the United States, Bloomberg reported. Cocoa — the main ingredient in chocolate — has become increasingly difficult and expensive to grow due to climate challenges, crop diseases, and underinvestment.

In fact, cocoa prices hit an all-time high of nearly $13,000 per metric ton in December.

Increased droughts, extreme heat, and crop diseases are impacting cocoa-producing regions, such as West Africa, where the majority of the world's supply originates. Some farms are experiencing major crop failures, and many lack the resources to adapt.

Why are rising cocoa prices important?

More expensive cocoa means pricier treats, which is a bummer for sweet-toothed consumers. However, it's also part of a much bigger problem: climate change is making it harder to grow the everyday foods we depend on. A warming planet not only affects chocolate, but it also impacts other items like coffee, wheat, strawberries, and others.

As extreme weather becomes the norm, food shortages are becoming increasingly common, leading to rising grocery store prices. That adds another layer of stress to the budgets of those already struggling with inflation.

This isn't just about cravings — it's about accessibility. Unpredictable weather patterns are turning everyday staples into luxuries, with low-income communities hit the hardest.

What's being done — and what can I do?

While farmers and scientists are working on solutions, like developing more climate-resilient cocoa trees, some companies are also stepping up their sustainability practices.

Nestlé, for example, recently partnered with farmers in Mexico to boost coffee harvests through more sustainable land use. Efforts like these focus on increasing crop yields, protecting ecosystems, and helping farming communities adapt to the changing climate.

No action is too small when it comes to helping slow climate change and ease pressure on the food system — even the smallest act makes a difference. Consider choosing planet-friendly brands, shopping smarter at the grocery store, and reducing food waste.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.