Baker sparks debate with question about alternative food coloring: 'Honestly works better'

The baker was open to any and all suggestions, and the community did not disappoint.

With the influx of health concerns related to artificial food dyes, many people are looking for alternative options in the kitchen.

At the r/AskBaking subreddit, one person was specifically looking for ways to create blue frosting naturally.

"Looking for some ways to dye white frosting blue, but trying to avoid using food coloring!" the original poster wrote. "I've heard spirulina powder, or even freeze [dried] blueberries."

With the OP looking for sure-fire advice, the community did not disappoint.

Synthetic food dyes are 100% aesthetic, adding zero nutritional value to your dish. They can also be made from the dirty energy source of petroleum.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains the stance that the majority of these dyes are safe when used within mandated regulations. Other countries, meanwhile, have banned or placed high restrictions on them due to health concerns such as allergies, hyperactivity, and cancer.

In early 2025, the FDA finally banned Red No. 3 food dye, which was found to be carcinogenic in lab animals. Consumers may want to do their own research and minimize consumption when it comes to other artificial dyes as well.

Some studies have shown that artificial food dyes may cause neurobehavioral problems in children, resulting in learning difficulties and shortened attention spans. Other research has found that male rats subjected to Blue 2 are prone to brain tumors.

Pending potential future actions from the FDA, there's a lot that individuals can do now to decide what's best for them. Some commercial innovators are on the case too.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Michroma, a biodesign startup, has engineered a substance they're calling Red+ — a "premium high-performance sustainable natural colorant." Not only might this be a great substitute for Red No. 40, it also accommodates vegan, kosher, and halal diets.

Meanwhile, finding natural food dyes might be as easy as searching your kitchen or the grocery store. Redditors had plenty of advice to offer the OP along these lines.

"Blueberries will make it purple," one user advised. "Spirulina and butterfly pea powder are better if you want blue."

"My local ice cream shop switched to spirulina powder for their cotton candy ice cream flavor. It's a pretty sky blue color and it did not affect the cotton candy flavor," shared another.

"Blue spirulina is gorgeous and honestly works better for buttercreams than liquid or gel food coloring because it's a powder," a third explained in support.

If you plan on taking this advice, just make sure you use blue spirulina, as regular spirulina is green.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.