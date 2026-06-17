All Nara Organics infant formula recalled after 3 infants are hospitalized in botulism outbreak

"Affected infants can present with some or all of the following signs and symptoms."

Warnings to parents are escalating after three infants in different states were hospitalized with infant botulism tied to Nara Organics baby formula.

The Food and Drug Administration has stated that Nara Organics has voluntarily recalled powdered infant formula it sold in the United States, across every can and lot.

The company announced the voluntary nationwide recall on June 13 after its whole milk organic powdered infant formula was connected to illnesses in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

The three babies' illnesses began between April and May 2026. Nara said the specific lots linked to the infants were 709125280E14F2, 709125288E14F2, and 708125174E14F2, though the recall now covers every lot currently on the market.

Consumer Reports said the recalled formula was sold through nara.com, at Target stores, and on target.com. All packages and both can sizes, 400 grams and 700 grams, are included in the recall, and the FDA and CDC said consumers should stop using any Nara Organics formula immediately.

The FDA said the investigation is still in the early stages, and no deaths have been reported, though infant botulism can be deadly.

In the company announcement, Nara Organics wrote that "infant botulism is a rare but potentially fatal illness that presents a serious threat to the health of infants… Affected infants can present with some or all of the following signs and symptoms: Constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelid, sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, weak or altered cry, generalized weakness, respiratory difficulty, and possibly respiratory arrest."

If you believe you have a potentially affected product, stop using the Nara Organics formula immediately. The CDC also advises washing bottles, scoops, and any surfaces that may have come into contact with the formula with hot, soapy water or by running them through a dishwasher. Some families may also choose to replace feeding items that touched the product.

Per the FDA, Nara said it will automatically refund purchases made through its website in May and June of this year. Other customers can request refunds through the company, while Target shoppers can return the recalled product at Target stores or online.

Additionally, Nara said it may issue refunds after customers submit photos of the bottoms of unused containers via this request form.

Nara added that it is "taking aggressive action to ensure the safety of the babies and families who use the product as we work closely with the FDA, CDC, and state partners to support their investigation into the root causes of these cases."

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