Customer spots mouse at McDonald's counter, and branch is fined over 'unsafe food'

The location's employees "were said to be unfazed and treated the incident as a regular occurrence."

While spotting a mouse darting across a McDonald's counter might strike many as a shocking surprise, one location's staff allegedly treated the incident as a normal occurrence, according to a witness who sounded the alarm on potentially unsanitary conditions at the restaurant.

What happened?

Acting on customer complaints, inspectors found signs of rodent activity at a McDonald's in Birmingham, England. The officials accused the location of serving "unsafe food," resulting in the financial penalties, according to the BBC.

The investigation was prompted by a February complaint from a customer who said they saw "a small mouse" run out from the counter while the customer was ordering.

During an inspection, environmental health officers found droppings near food preparation areas and the drink station, along with a dead baby mouse.

At a later court hearing, Henry Skudra, the prosecutor on the case, told the magistrates that the location's employees "were said to be unfazed and treated the incident as a regular occurrence."

Magistrates also heard that there had been other signs of mouse activity in the previous two weeks, including a mouse discovered in a trap a few days before inspectors visited.

Remmer Restaurants Ltd, which operates the franchise, admitted to violating food safety laws. The company was fined £8,000 ($10,700) and ordered to pay a £2,000 ($2,600) surcharge.

Why does it matter?

Preparing and serving food under unsanitary conditions can pose serious health and safety concerns for customers and staff.

As a result of the investigation, the McDonald's location in question was closed under an emergency prohibition notice, with Skudra arguing that there was "an imminent risk of injury to health" and that "unsafe food" was being sold.

What's being done?

After all required work was completed, the restaurant reopened the following day.

Magistrates heard that health and safety practices at the location have been significantly changed. Bolstering those claims, two later surprise inspections resulted in the restaurant being given the highest-possible five-star food hygiene rating.

Jonathan Barker, a lawyer for the restaurant's owner, said Nikki Remmer, director of Remmer Restaurants, had spent decades working with McDonald's in a variety of roles. He added that the Remmers had taken corrective steps, including appointing a new manager to oversee both that branch and another restaurant.

"Her remorse is real," Barker told the court of Remmer's reaction to the situation. "It hurts her more because she is a person who takes food hygiene seriously."

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