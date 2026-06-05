Frozen pizza products recalled nationwide over salmonella risk with shelf life stretching into 2027

The issue began with a California Dairies Inc. recall of milk powder linked to possible Salmonella contamination.

A nationwide recall is pulling Motor City Pizza Co. Five-Cheese Bread products from freezers after a supplier-linked contamination concern raised the possibility of Salmonella exposure.

The frozen bread has a long shelf life, meaning some shoppers may still have affected packages at home well into 2027.

What's happening?

Champion Foods LLC in New Boston, Michigan, has recalled some Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread lots after learning that an ingredient in the product's five-cheese sauce may be connected to a broader milk powder recall, Food Safety News reported.

The issue began with a California Dairies Inc. recall of milk powder linked to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled milk powder was sent to an outside manufacturer that makes a seasoning mixture used in the five-cheese sauce blend.

Testing conducted by the seasoning blend manufacturer before production found those seasoning batches negative for Salmonella.

Even so, the company moved ahead with the recall out of caution. It said neither Champion Foods nor its suppliers had received reports of illness or injury tied to the products so far.

The bread was distributed nationwide and sold by retailers including Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, and others.

Recalled products include the single-pack 5 Cheese Bread (UPC 8 70375 00511 1) and the two-pack version (UPC 8 70375 00509 8).

Why does it matter?

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps about 12 to 72 hours after contaminated food is eaten, per Food Safety News. Infants, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness and may need hospitalization.

Frozen packaged foods can sit unnoticed in home freezers for months or even years. A product bought on a routine grocery trip may not be eaten right away, increasing the chance that people miss urgent food safety alerts.

As Food Safety News warned, "Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled."

What can I do?

If you have Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread in your freezer, check the front of the package; the sell-by date appears in black within the cheese bread image. Match the date and UPC to the recalled products before cooking or serving them.

If your package is part of the recall, do not eat it. Follow recall guidance from the retailer or manufacturer for disposal or return, and clean any surfaces or utensils that may have touched the product.

Anyone who ate the recalled bread and later developed symptoms should contact a health care provider and mention the possible Salmonella exposure, since diagnosis may require specific testing.

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