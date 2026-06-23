Check your freezer: MorningStar Farms recalls nuggets, patties over possible plastic pieces

Plastic pieces can pose a choking hazard or cause injury if eaten.

A Kellanova recall affects two MorningStar Farms items after the company said the foods could contain plastic fragments, according to WWMT.

What happened?

The products involved are MorningStar Farms Buffalo Chik'n Nuggets and MorningStar Farms Hot and Spicy Sausage Patties, but only certain lots are included, WWMT reported.

For the nuggets, the recalled packages are the 10.5-ounce size carrying UPC 000 28989 10110 5. They have "better if used before" dates of July 7 or July 8, 2027.

For the sausage patties, the affected packages are the 8-ounce size with UPC 000 28989 10094 8. Their "better if used before" dates range from July 5 through July 7, 2027.

Anyone who bought either product is advised not to consume it. In a company press release, Kellanova said consumers should toss them out and contact the company for a full refund.

Why does the MorningStar Farms recall matter?

Food recalls keep people safe. It's the reasons that create them, like the plastic fragments in this case, that create food waste.

The U.S. throws out about 80 million tons of food every year. It can be upsetting and frustrating when incidents like this make that number grow.

Ensuring food production won't entirely reduce food waste, but it's important for companies to do so. Any minimization of food waste is good. And if people get to fully enjoy the food they purchased without the hassle of getting a refund, that's even better.

What can I do?

Plastic pieces can pose a choking hazard or cause injury if eaten.

Start by checking your freezer for the exact product names, package sizes, "better if used before" dates, and UPC codes listed in the recall. If you find a matching item, don't eat it.

If you have one of the recalled products, throw it away and then contact Kellanova about a refund. Consumer Affairs is available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST at (800) 962-0120. Customers can also text (877) 453-5837.

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