Gardener shares simple method to harvest seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'Really encourage fresh, new growth'

Mint is a refreshing and bountiful herb that is a staple of summer gardens. One issue gardeners often run into is how to harvest their mint plants so that they can continue to grow just as if they were newly planted.

One gardener, Derek Vincent (@rooftop2table), shared a post on TikTok describing the perfect method for harvesting mint for continued growth.

"A lot of people don't know how to harvest their mint, so let me show you what I do!" Derek says at the start of the video.

The scoop

To start, Derek encourages you to analyze each stem. If it has no flowers, then don't harvest it.

When harvesting mint, you want to go for the stems that are flowering at the top. Lower on the stem, there are usually side shoots, which are a great marking point for where to snip the plant.

"Right above that is a great place to snip," explains Derek.

Alternatively, you can go all the way to the bottom of the stem and remove it completely.

"Mint is such a vigorous grower that there are a bunch of young shoots," Derek says.

Derek encourages those with mint plants to harvest a few times during the growing season to "really encourage fresh, new growth."

Finally, after you harvest, try covering the ground with some nitrogen-rich used coffee grounds.

How it's helping

Growing your own food and sustaining a garden is a brilliant way to save money on groceries and cultivate a pollinator-friendly yard.

Mint, however, is considered invasive and has a tendency to overtake other plants. So, like this gardener in the video, be sure to plant your mint in a garden pot.

By investing time in growing your own food, you can yield about $600 worth of produce per year. That is a considerable chunk of your grocery bill. It also encourages you to live healthier with less reliance on processed foods. It will help your mental health, too, as myriad studies have found that gardening is great for focus and clarity.

Along with the personal gains from gardening, you will have a substantial impact on the ecosystem. Rewilding your yard and allowing your plants to grow stronger and healthier are crucial to supporting the natural landscape and fostering homes for critters.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers swarmed the comment section with praise for the gardener.

"Thanks for sharing!" wrote one.

Another offered recipe suggestions for your mint harvest.

"You can bake mint cookies with Earl Grey tea leaves and [a] mojito of course!" they exclaimed.

