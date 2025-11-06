Researchers sound alarm over dangerous misconception about popular food: 'There is no evidence'

A new research study reveals a startling misconception surrounding microplastics and seafood. Researchers have found that popular misinformation is causing people to avoid foods that are actually healthy to consume.

What's happening?

A team of researchers from Heriot-Watt University examined how previous studies have analyzed microplastic contamination. Their findings draw attention to a concerning trend: The majority of microplastic coverage has focused on the wrong risk factors.

"More than 70% of scientific and media coverage on microplastics in food has focused on seafood, contributing to the public perception that eating fish is the biggest risk," Heriot-Watt University reported.

However, researchers have found that consuming fish is not the greatest risk factor for exposure to microplastics. Instead, individuals are exposed to the highest concentration of microplastics from indoor air and dust.

Professor Ted Henry from Heriot-Watt's School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society said: "Seafood, including mussels and oysters and finfish like salmon and cod, may contribute 1-10 microplastic particles per day, which is consistent with other foods, like salt, honey, and chicken.

"Ingestion from bottled water is estimated at 10-100 particles per day, and exposure from indoor air accounts for considerably higher exposure — 100-1,000 particles per day.

"There is minimal evidence that they pose a health risk. The evidence we do have indicates that plastic particles readily pass through the digestive tract and exit the body."

Why is the new research study important?

The new study highlights the alarming impact of misinformation. In this case, individuals are trying to reduce microplastic exposure in the wrong way, driven by a misguided focus on a single industry.

"This misperception has real consequences, as some consumers report reducing consumption of seafood because of concerns over microplastics exposure, and thereby miss out on the health benefits of seafood consumption," Heriot-Watt University reported.

Henry reiterated that the danger of eating microplastics might be somewhat overblown at this point.

"It's important to put seafood into context — not only because exposure levels are similar to other foods, but also because seafood brings significant health benefits," the professor said. "Yes, microplastics have become ubiquitous in all settings — but there is no evidence that ingesting them is harmful to humans.

Nonetheless, a growing body of research suggests that microplastics are detrimental to both the environment and public health. When microplastics enter the ground, they leach toxins into the surrounding soil. These microplastics then accumulate in local plants and wildlife, just as they accumulate in our bodies.

"There are gaps in knowledge about exposure levels and understanding of health impacts, but the public is not served by alarmist headlines that are not evidence-based," the professor added.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

Researchers are speaking out and presenting evidence to debunk what appear to be overblown claims about microplastics. You can help combat microplastic pollution by ditching single-use plastics, repurposing items when possible, and opting for non-toxic glass containers.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.