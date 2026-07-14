Michigan cyclosporiasis cases top 2,600 as doctor warns produce-linked illness can last months

"This is not the typical stomach bug that you're used to because this diarrhea can persist for weeks to even months."

Amid an unusual surge across dozens of states, Michigan's cases of cyclosporiasis have reportedly topped 2,600 as of July 13.

Dr. Omer Awan, a medical expert for Scripps News, told the outlet last week that the foodborne illness is often tied to contaminated produce and can last much longer than an ordinary stomach bug.

What's happening?

Cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in over 30 states as of mid-July. The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that can spread through contaminated food or water. Fresh produce — including lettuce, basil, and other leafy greens — is a common source of exposure and a suspected source in this particular surge.

"That's usually been the culprit for the majority of the outbreaks that we're seeing here in America, and the symptoms that people get usually occur about one week after exposure," Awan told Scripps News.

That delayed onset can make outbreaks harder to identify right away, particularly during the summer, when salads, herbs and other fresh produce tend to appear more often in meals.

Why does it matter?

Typical symptoms include fatigue, cramping, nausea, and diarrhea. In some cases, the infection can become serious enough to require hospitalization.

"This is not the typical stomach bug that you're used to because this diarrhea can persist for weeks to even months," Awan said.

What can I do?

To lower the risk of infection, Awan advised a few basic precautions: wash hands well, scrub produce with water, and refrigerate produce soon after buying it.

Because fresh produce is often eaten raw, careful handling is important.

It is also important to notice when symptoms do not clear up quickly. If diarrhea, cramping, fatigue, or nausea continue for several days, it may be worth checking in with a doctor rather than assuming it will go away on its own.

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