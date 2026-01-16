Study makes alarming discovery about 'discolored' meat sold at grocery stores: 'This is a major challenge'

"Retailers are really starting to recognize this."

Many people avoid buying meat with slight discolorations because of misconceptions that it is unsafe or of low quality.

To prevent perfectly usable yet discolored meat from going to waste, experts such as Mahesh Nair at Colorado State University are seeking solutions.

What is meat discoloration?

As Colorado State University noted, discolored meat often leads to food waste and affects food systems, the economy, and consumer behavior.

Meat discoloration refers to abnormal coloration in fresh meat, particularly beef, that makes it appear off-color relative to shopper expectations. In beef, discoloration may appear brown rather than bright red.

The pigment changes are primarily biochemical, as myoglobin interacts with oxygen, resulting in visible color shifts. At times, this process occurs even when meat remains safe to eat.

Many shoppers avoid buying meat with this appearance because they assume it's spoiled or will spoil soon. The result is perfectly usable food that grocery stores discard.

Why is meat discoloration significant?

Meat discoloration is directly tied to food waste and economic loss.

As university researcher Mahesh Nair and his colleagues found, meat discoloration is a significant problem. It accounts for approximately $2.55 billion in economic losses when discarded, plus an additional $1.18 billion when stores must markdown meat prices.

"This is a major challenge, and retailers are really starting to recognize this," said Scott Howard from Meyer Natural Foods.

When consumers reject discolored meat, they worsen the global food waste problem.

Not only does wasted meat cost money, but it also contributes to the planet's steadily rising temperatures. As people waste food, they also waste the land, water, and other resources required to produce it. The energy and transportation used to deliver food to household dinner tables are also wasted.

Meanwhile, discarded food rotting away in landfills contributes to the overheating of our planet due to heat-trapping gases like methane and carbon dioxide released during decay.

How education and packaging help with food waste

Research efforts like the Colorado State University project help educate the public about food safety and responsible shopping.

Nair's work with meat discoloration involves assessing shoppers' habits, exploring alternative packaging, and understanding the causes of this phenomenon.

"We really want to understand what is driving these purchasing decisions so that we can consider how we can better educate consumers," Nair said.

Meat packaging companies can also change how they prepare meat for sale so that it is more enticing to consumers and less likely to spoil. Shifting to more sustainable packaging solutions can alter shopper perceptions and keep non-biodegradable materials out of the environment.

With a better understanding of the meat industry in general, consumers may also be inspired to try more plant-based food options.

