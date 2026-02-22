McDonald's rolls out major change to iconic menu item: '[These] are misleading'

McDonald's has changed its French fry packaging in parts of Hawai'i in compliance with new local laws, reducing its customers' potential exposure to plastics and PFAS or "forever chemicals," according to the U.S. Sun.

The old packages used stiff, coated cardstock. Although resistant to moisture and grease, they were unhealthy, bad for the environment, and difficult to recycle.

The new packaging uses simple paper bags, which are easily recyclable and pose far fewer health risks for people and wildlife.

There was some confusion online due to the apparent size discrepancies between the small and medium packages, with the small seeming to be bigger than the large when both are pressed flat. However, the commenters online pointed out that this is because of the different ways that the two are folded, which becomes apparent when they are opened.

"The ounces are the same as before. The bags are misleading, but the volume is what you'd expect from any other S M L," said one user, per the U.S. Sun. "You can see the pleats in the medium and large bags that allow it to expand and increase in volume that the other two don't have."

Not every commenter agreed, some arguing that the calorie counts had changed from their previous values. However, this was not backed up by official sources.

This change doesn't just affect Hawai'i. Online commenters also claim to have spotted the new packaging in Massachusetts, Southern California, Washington, and Minnesota. It is likely that the simple paper packaging will be rolled out in more locations — especially if it is more affordable to produce.

Hawai'i is also continuing to crack down on other single-use plastics and other damaging materials that present health risks and environmental hazards. The state's Department of Health is in the midst of a comprehensive assessment of recycling and waste management, which is due to be completed by the end of 2027.

