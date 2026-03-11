Deals expert provides honest review after testing 'TJ Maxx' of boutique online grocery stores: '[The] offerings are impossibly cheap'

"The range of options is beyond anything I've seen on similar sites."

Word is getting out about Martie, an innovative company that's garnering a reputation as the "TJ Maxx" of boutique online grocery stores.

Creative ways to shop for food have become essential due to the rising cost of groceries nationwide. These costs have continued to rise, even as food waste in the U.S. is estimated at between 30% and 40% of our food supply.

Sam Daly, a deals editor who covers sales for The Strategist, recently reviewed Martie's services and shared details about the shopping experience. Daly had finally decided to try Martie after seeing ads for the company on Instagram.

"Martie's offerings are impossibly cheap," Daly wrote. "And the range of options is beyond anything I've seen on similar sites."

Daly placed an order on Martie's website to see whether the seemingly amazing deals lived up to the descriptions. Daly's order included a variety of pantry, beauty, and home decor items from preferred brands.

Daly wrote that the Martie app was easy to use and well-designed. The editor also explained how easy it was to place a Martie order and how expiration dates are clearly listed. When the delivery arrived, the Martie order was well packaged, and Daly enjoyed trying new items at a discounted price. In her piece, she dubbed Martie "the TJ Maxx of shoppy shops," presumably because, in addition to groceries, Martie carries personal care, beauty, and home decor items.

Daly's only significant complaint with Martie was that the cart minimum is $30. However, Daly said that this could actually be beneficial because shopping at Martie wouldn't be an impulsive decision. Because of the positive first experience, Daly also didn't anticipate any problem finding enough items to add to reach that $30 minimum.

Daly's honest, unbiased review of Martie's shopping service is helpful because it informs others about the pros and cons of ordering food and other essentials through this company.

Daly explained that Martie can sell things so cheaply and efficiently because it utilizes brands' overstock, surplus, and open-box return items. These pieces of merchandise might otherwise never find a home and go to waste in overcrowded landfills.

Martie helps shoppers save up to 80% off brand-name goods, thereby reducing the strain on people's budgets and freeing up funds for daily costs beyond groceries.

If you are curious to try Martie for yourself, you can start saving right away on weekly costs while helping to be part of the solution to the global issue of food waste. It's one of many ways to shop smarter at the grocery store, a strategy that combines well with growing your own food and learning how to compost food scraps.

"The deals were legit, the products were legit, and the infinite scroll on the website was delightful," Daly concluded about shopping on Martie. "It's a great way to try out those brands that you see on your Instagram feed or at Whole Foods but don't want to pay a small fortune for."

"And this may just be the deals editor in me talking, but I found the hunt through the swaths of products to be very fun — Temu-like without the fear that something I buy might kill me," Daly added.

