Snacks and treats are often the first things we ditch when trying to slash grocery bills.

But what if there were a way you could keep these small luxuries? A budget-savvy mom shared her hack for getting everything her family wants and needs at a price she can afford.

The scoop

Tiffany Marie (@singlemombudgeting) shared her secret to saving on groceries and household goods with her followers on Instagram, and you can get in on it, too.

"If you're anything like me and you've gone to the grocery store lately, then you know just how expensive food is right now," she said. "But what if I told you that you could be saving 40 to 70% off on some of your food items? Well, with Martie Foods, you can do just that."

Tiffany Marie unboxed her Martie order to reveal an array of snacks and pantry staples, including popcorn, ParmCrisps, pancake mix, dried fruit, chocolate chips, and pretzels.

"All you have to do to get started is go to Martie.com," she explained.

How it's helping

Even though grocery prices are up and the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects them to rise higher in 2026, food isn't scarce overall. In fact, around 30-40% of the country's food supply ends up in landfills, contributing to air pollution that exacerbates destructive weather patterns and other climate issues that can disrupt the food web and influence grocery prices.

Martie sells food that would "otherwise go to waste due to overstock, packaging changes, and even seasonal products," Tiffany Marie explained. Saving money while helping Mother Earth was a key reason why Tiffany Marie said she loves shopping from Martie. "I mean, hey, who doesn't love a good deal, and who doesn't want to help save the planet?" she said.

"Instead of going to the landfill, you get a chance to shop some of your favorite brands," she added. In fact, you could save up to 80% off retail prices on select items by shopping at Martie. New deals drop daily, and orders over $50 always qualify for free shipping.

What everyone's saying

Tiffany Marie's Instagram post garnered hundreds of likes, and people were excited to check out Martie's website.

"I've never heard of @martiegoods definitely going to check it out!" one person exclaimed.

"So cool!" another said.

