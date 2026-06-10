Moringa supplement recall widens as capsules sold on Amazon, Walmart, and Target are tied to salmonella outbreak in 36 states

Most of the people who got sick reported taking supplements that contained moringa before their illnesses began.

A salmonella outbreak has reached 36 states as one manufacturer expands the recall for moringa supplements sold through major online marketplaces and company websites.

What's happening?

After investigators connected additional products to a raw ingredient already implicated in earlier recalled items, Total Nutrition Inc. broadened its recall to cover TNVitamins and Doctor's Pride Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa capsules, Consumer Affairs reported.

Lot 2748 was newly added to the recall and applies to both TNVitamins 10,000 mg Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa capsules and Doctor's Pride 10,000 mg Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa capsules. Both products come in white bottles with 120 capsules containing green moringa powder.

For TNVitamins, the affected lots are 2507199, 2512-304, 2793, and 2748. For Doctor's Pride, the recalled lots are 2507199 and 2748.

According to federal officials, 119 people in 36 states have been sickened in the broader outbreak, and 32 of those cases led to hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.

Officials with the FDA and CDC said that most of the people who got sick reported taking supplements that contained moringa before their illnesses began.

Why does it matter?

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The infection can be especially dangerous for children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, who may be more likely to become severely ill and need hospital care.

What's being done?

As the investigation moves forward, Total Nutrition has stopped selling and distributing the affected supplements and says it is cooperating with regulators.

By expanding the recall, the company is trying to account for all lots that could have been produced with the same raw material.

Anyone who has these products is being told to stop using them and discard them. The company is offering refunds.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.