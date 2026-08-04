No-bowl breakfast hack turns leftover peanut butter into chocolate overnight oats

Before you toss that nearly empty peanut butter jar into the recycling bin, it may be worth it to try a viral breakfast hack.

A simple overnight-oats trick from a sustainable living expert shows how the last streaks of peanut butter can turn a jar's remnants into a chocolatey, protein-packed meal instead of going to waste.

What's happening?

Kathryn with the Going Zero Waste channel recently shared her kitchen hack in a YouTube Short focused on what she calls "last drop" recipes.

In the video's caption, Kathryn explained why she likes the approach, writing: "I love 'the last drop' recipes because they're so easy, you get to use every bit of food, and have a MUCH cleaner jar to recycle."

She then quickly filmed herself adding ingredients to the jar before shaking it to mix the contents and then placing it into her fridge to be ready the next morning.

Instead of moving everything to a separate bowl, Kathryn makes the chocolate peanut butter overnight oats in the nearly empty jar itself, mixing in 3/4 cup of oats, 1 tablespoon of chia seeds, 2 tablespoons of flax seeds, a scoop of chocolate protein powder, a pinch of salt, and between 1 and 1.5 cups of soy milk.

Kathryn noted that the peanut butter already makes the oats sweet enough and "provides the perfect amount," but she says people who want sweeter overnight oats can add maple syrup or sugar.

Why does it matter?

The hack tackles a problem that most shoppers are used to: paying for food that never gets fully eaten. The last spoonfuls stuck to the sides of a jar often go uneaten, even though they can still add flavor and richness to another meal.

Instead of tossing the final bit of peanut butter and then making or buying a separate breakfast, the jar itself helps stretch those ingredients into one more serving.

Even if only a small amount is left inside, turning it into a full breakfast can help reduce food waste and trim extra spending. Plus, mixing everything directly in the jar also helps loosen the remaining peanut butter, which means less scrubbing before the container is recycled or reused.

And because the recipe relies on pantry-friendly ingredients such as oats, flax, chia, and protein powder, it is a more accessible option for people trying to make quick, plant-based breakfasts at home.

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