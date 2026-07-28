Downtown Chicago Magnolia Bakery closed after complaint leads inspectors to live roaches

It also made headlines in 2013 after a temporary shutdown linked to mice.

Magnolia Bakery's Block 37 location in downtown Chicago was shut down after a complaint led to a city inspection, which uncovered live cockroaches near where food was being prepared.

What happened?

According to CBS News Chicago, the Chicago Department of Public Health suspended the license for Magnolia Bakery at 108 N. State St. after the business did not pass a health inspection.

CBS News Chicago reported that inspectors documented over 12 live roaches in cracks and crevices close to the food preparation area during an inspection that city records say began with a complaint.

Chicago's inspection system classified the violations as "high-risk," which means there were serious food-safety concerns.

Signs posted on the doors made the closure obvious. One said the bakery had "temporarily closed and will reopen soon," while a lime-green city notice stated that the business's license had been suspended.

The location, which opened in 2011, is Magnolia Bakery's first and only Chicago outpost. The New York-based operation became widely popular for cakes, pies, and banana pudding, as well as for pop-culture appearances including "Sex and the City" as well as showings in "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Saturday Night Live."

Why does it matter?

Cockroaches can spread bacteria and contaminate food-contact surfaces, which is why pest activity near preparation areas is treated so seriously by health departments.

Complaint-driven inspections, like the one in this case, can be especially important because they may uncover problems that might not get noticed immediately by customers.

Even popular and highly recognizable businesses still have to meet basic health and safety regulations. Magnolia Bakery has built a strong brand since, as CBS News Chicago reported, it began in New York City in 1996, but brand recognition does not eliminate the need for safe food handling and clean facilities.

The closure also echoes a similar chapter in Magnolia's history. The company's original Bleecker Street location in New York made headlines in 2013 after a temporary shutdown linked to mice.

What's being done?

The bakery reopened July 21. It could not operate until the city determined the health risks had been properly addressed.

A suspended license typically means a business must correct the cited issues before it can reopen. That often includes pest control, deep cleaning, sealing entry points such as cracks and crevices, and showing that food preparation areas are safe again.

When a problem is reported, agencies can investigate, document the risk, and move quickly if conditions are unsafe.

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