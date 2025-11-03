New data reveals which states are experiencing skyrocketing coffee prices — here's how to save on your next cup of joe

"We are always looking to save and to try new things."

For many Americans, giving up their morning coffee simply isn't on the table — but apparently, paying more for it is.

The scoop

As Axios reported, new data shows that hot coffee prices jumped across most of the U.S. this year, even outpacing inflation.

Between labor, supply chain pressures, and crop shortages, coffee has become yet another everyday essential that now feels like a luxury treat. Meanwhile, the U.S. throws away 30%-40% of its food supply each year — a contradiction that hits especially hard when something as routine as a cup of joe costs so much.

Toast revealed that in August 2025, the median price of a cup of hot coffee nationwide was $3.52, which is a 2.9% increase from last year. Cold brew saw a bigger bump, landing at $5.47.

Prices spiked the most in South Carolina, Nevada, and Florida.

Even states where prices stayed flat, such as Idaho and Pennsylvania, have already felt years of increases. And in Hawaiʻi, that same median cup now costs $5.23, the steepest price in the country.

Earth's overheating isn't helping. Coffee plants struggle with extreme heat and drought, pushing prices higher still. That's why more people are turning to options that cut waste and cut costs.

Martie is a company that scoops up surplus grocery inventory — including brand-name coffee — before it goes to waste and sells it at deep discounts. It offers up to 80% off products you'd normally pay full price for at the supermarket.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

How it's helping

While we can't control global tariffs or volatile weather, we can get smarter about how we shop.

Saving on staples such as coffee becomes even more important when the prices of everything else in our carts are climbing too, and with Martie, it gets easier.

Food waste is soaring, and households are paying more than ever for basics. This kind of solution is a win-win for budgets and the planet.

What everyone's saying

Martie customer Anne W. said: "I have always been impressed by Martie. I order so many snacks and pantry items from here. I love the variety and being able to try new things at a reasonable price!"

"We are always looking to save and to try new things. Martie allows for both," Andree N. added.

Shoppers who find ways to cut their costs, whether through at-home brewing or hitting online surplus retailers such as Martie, can still get their daily joe at a reasonable price.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.