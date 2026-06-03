Creator demonstrates how to use every part of overflowing tree, from seed to fruit

An overflowing loquat tree became a lesson in abundance after zero-waste creator SpicyMoustache showed how a heavy harvest could become more than just a pile of fruit.

Instead of eating a few loquats and tossing the rest, SpicyMoustache (@spicymoustache) turned nearly every part of the crop into something that could be stored, shared, and enjoyed later.

In a TikTok video, the creator walked viewers through a low-waste way to use a loquat harvest from tree to seed. The fruit was simmered with sugar for loquat jam, while the washed, dried seeds were steeped in alcohol to make nespolino, a homemade liqueur with an almond-like flavor.

SpicyMoustache also poured the jam into older jars they had kept and cleaned over time, describing it as a habit passed down from grandparents.

"The fruit became jam. The seeds became nespolino. And what could have been wasted became something worth sharing," the creator captioned the video.

This kind of kitchen habit can lead to real savings. Turning extra fruit into jam can help households avoid buying preserves later, while a homemade specialty liqueur made from what would otherwise be discarded can stand in for an extra treat from the store.

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It is a consumer-friendly way to handle seasonal abundance. Backyard fruit trees, farmers market bargains, and bulk produce buys often go to waste when people can't eat everything fresh in time. Preserving the surplus helps protect the money already spent on that food.

There's an environmental upside, too. Using more of what you already have and reusing jars reduces needless waste and lowers demand for extra packaging.

Ripe produce can become ingredients for future meals instead of part of a race against spoilage. Extra fruit can become jam, compote, freezer packs, or baked goods.

One viewer commented, "That is awesome that your family taught you how to do things like that that looks so wonderful."

"Abundance looks different when you stop throwing things away," SpicyMoustache wrote.

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