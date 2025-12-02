Researchers make alarming discovery about popular seafood: 'There is an urgent need for continued research'

This discovery hits especially close to the dinner plate.

Research has highlighted a shocking discovery — the lobster on your plate may contain more than butter sauce.

What's happening?

According to a study published in the journal Regional Studies in Marine Science, every lobster sampled from four commercial fishing sites in Nova Scotia, Canada, contained microplastics — tiny plastic fragments that form when bottles, bags, and fishing gear break apart in the ocean.

Researchers detected these particles not only in the lobsters' organs but also in their tail meat — the part people eat.

Most of the plastics came from fishing ropes and synthetic fabrics, and lobsters caught in heavily fished areas showed higher concentrations. Smaller lobsters, interestingly, contained even more plastic in their muscles than larger ones.

"There is an urgent need for continued research and monitoring to fully comprehend the transport and fate of microplastics within marine organisms, the environment, and human health," the study authors warned.

Why is this concerning?

Microplastics show up in common sources like salt and tap water — and this discovery hits especially close to the dinner plate.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

While scientists are still uncovering the long-term health effects, early research suggests these particles can carry harmful chemicals and may interfere with human cells once ingested.

For coastal communities that rely on lobster fishing, the findings raise deeper concerns — not just about ocean health, but about the safety and reputation of a vital food source and livelihood.

Similar studies have found microplastics in everything from bottled water to everyday foods — including a cup of tea — strengthening the evidence that plastic pollution isn't just an environmental issue, but also a public health one.

What's being done about it?

Experts say cutting down on plastic waste is key. Some fisheries are already testing biodegradable ropes and gear to reduce plastic loss at sea. Consumers can help by choosing reusable products and steering clear of single-use plastics whenever possible.

Other innovators are stepping up — from companies turning ocean plastic into sneakers to startups transforming discarded fishing nets into home goods.

Each effort chips away at the plastic found in water sources — and helps keep it off our plates.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.