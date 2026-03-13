Restaurant goer shares strange menu item featuring unexpected ingredient: 'Looks delicious'

"They are everywhere around Florida and the Caribbean."

Lionfish have overrun Florida's reefs, invading coastal waters and threatening native fish and coral populations. But at some Florida restaurants, they're being served whole, fried, and are surprisingly irresistible.

One Reddit user shared a photo in the r/Seafood subreddit of two golden lionfish plated with some coleslaw and potato wedges, showing how chefs are turning an invasive menace into a must-try dish.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Native to the Indo-Pacific, lionfish have spread across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico. With no natural predators in these waters, they rapidly reproduce — one female can release up to 2 million eggs per year — and decimate native fish populations by up to 79%.

Their appetite doesn't discriminate either. Lionfish eat commercially important fish and reef-critical species, leaving reefs more vulnerable to other stressors, such as rising global temperatures and overfishing.

Some chefs and divers are turning the problem into a solution: eating the invader. By adding lionfish to menus, restaurants create a market incentive for removal. They're also giving locals and visitors a chance to taste a fish that few would otherwise encounter. Lionfish flesh is firm and mild, and frying it whole preserves its unique texture and flavor.

Local fishing tournaments and lionfish derbies have already removed tens of thousands of the invaders from Florida waters and often provide the catch for these dishes.

Scientists see this approach as a model for other regions facing challenges from invasive species. Creating economic and culinary value for a problem species encourages consistent removal while engaging the public in conservation.

In a state defined by its relationship to the sea, Florida diners are embracing this invasive catch. And if the Reddit responses are any indication, they're enjoying every bite.

"Lionfish is an invasive nuisance that happens to be f****** delicious! They are everywhere around Florida and the Caribbean," one Reddit user commented.

"Looks delicious. I love fried fish and Sambal with a squeeze of lemon and kecap manis," another Reddit user suggested for a pairing.

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