Experts sound alarm over threat to prized crop that could impact thousands of farmers: 'Demands serious attention'

Climate shifts endanger Meghalaya's celebrated Lakadong turmeric. Its native region has been named one of the top 10 areas in the state most vulnerable to weather, reported India Today NE.

What's happening?

The golden-hued Lakadong turmeric, famous for its high curcumin content (7% to 9%), faces growing challenges from unpredictable weather. Nearly 14,000 farmers across 43 villages grow this heritage crop on about 1,753 hectares of land.

Recent studies by the Meghalaya Climate Change Centre have shown a troubling trend. Laskein is one of 25 of the state's blocks facing "high" or "very high" risk from climate pressures. Farmers struggle with extreme weather events (such as unpredictable rainfall), poor soil health, and increased pest attacks.

"Research must be intensified to determine whether climate change is the key factor or if soil nutrient depletion is equally responsible. This is a matter that demands serious attention," said Meghalaya Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Leaf blight and rhizome rot, symptoms of erratic weather, have appeared during recent harvests. Local farmers report that odd rainfall timing and increased pest problems are damaging crop quality and quantity.

Why is Lakadong turmeric important?

Lakadong turmeric contains nearly twice the amount of curcumin found in regular turmeric. It's used in food and health supplements worldwide.

For thousands of families in Meghalaya, this crop is their main income source. In 2023, the state recognized its value by initiating "Mission Lakadong" and obtaining a geographical indication to help protect and promote this unique treasure.

The weather affecting Lakadong turmeric is one example of a larger issue affecting special crops worldwide. As the weather becomes less predictable, crops that thrived in stable local climates for centuries now face conditions they can't handle.

If you enjoy turmeric in your cooking or supplements, these weather shifts will likely change the supply and cost of high-quality types such as Lakadong.

What's being done about Lakadong turmeric?

The state government is expanding its protection efforts by partnering with farm research groups that check soil health and create disease control plans.

Experts suggest several ways farmers can adjust to erratic weather. These include using climate-smart farming methods, building water collection systems, supplementing natural soil nutrients, and engineering disease-fighting types of turmeric.

If you want to support climate-resilient farming, buy certified GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric products. Your purchase helps these farmers maintain their traditional farming methods while adapting to new challenges.

Advocate for legislation that helps small-scale farmers deal with changing weather. Contact your elected officials to request increased funding for farm research focused on climate adjustment and crop preservation.

Finally, reduce your carbon output to address the principal cause of these farming problems. Rely on clean energy at home, use public transit when you can, and buy from companies committed to Earth-friendly practices.

