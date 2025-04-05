Startup makes breakthrough that could slash costs of future food source: 'We are committed'

  • Food Food

This patented formulation isn't just theoretical — it's been put to the test.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Simple Planet

Simple Planet has created a new cell culture medium that could transform how we grow meat in labs, reported Vegconomist.

The South Korean company's breakthrough uses probiotics recycling to replace expensive animal-derived ingredients, slashing production costs by 99.8%.

The invention addresses the need for fetal bovine serum, which raises ethical concerns and keeps prices sky-high. By eliminating these animal components, Simple Planet has developed a fully edible and dramatically more affordable medium.

"The reliance on fetal bovine serum (FBS) has long posed cost and ethical challenges for scaling cell-based technologies," said Dominic Jeong, co-founder and CEO of Simple Planet. "Our fully edible, serum-free medium offers a practical and sustainable solution for large-scale applications across multiple industries."

This patented formulation isn't just theoretical — it's been put to the test. Through collaborations with global research institutions, Simple Planet has demonstrated that the medium enhances cell growth while maintaining normal cell structure, making it a viable alternative to traditional methods of growing meat in labs.

This breakthrough comes at a perfect time. With conventional animal agriculture contributing to pollution and resource depletion, cultivated meat offers a cleaner path forward. By making this technology 99.8% cheaper, Simple Planet is making sustainable protein accessible to everyone, not just wealthy early adopters.

The company has gained serious momentum, raising $6 million in an oversubscribed funding round last year. It was also selected for an ₩11 billion South Korean government program focused on food tech innovation.

Beyond its general formula, Simple Planet has developed specialized versions for specific cell types, including a bovine myoblast-specific medium that keeps costs low.

"We are committed to making cell culture technology more accessible and cost-effective. We create solutions that accelerate real-world adoption across industries by focusing on scalability, safety, and regulatory alignment," Jeong added.

Consumers can expect this technology to hit the global market in 2025, potentially making lab-grown food products more affordable and widespread than ever before.

