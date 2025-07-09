Kraft Heinz announces sweeping new policy to address potentially dangerous ingredients: 'We've been on a journey'

The change comes in the wake of a study that showed an ingredient caused cancer in lab rats.

Kraft Heinz will be completely free of artificial dyes starting in 2027, NPR reported.

This is major for the corporation, which has already ceased production of foods containing artificial dyes. In fact, 90% of its products have no artificial dyes whatsoever. The company will focus on removing them from the remaining 10% in two years.

Kraft Heinz told NPR that products from Kool-Aid, Jell-O, and other dessert brands are among those left. Pedro Navio, the company's North America president, said in a statement: "The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we've been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colors across the remainder of our portfolio."

This is in light of new measures taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banning petroleum-based food dyes. Red No. 3 is No. 1 on the hit list, with companies being asked to remove it sooner than its counterparts.

That's because of a 1990s study that showed it caused cancer in lab rats. While its effects on humans require more research, it's best to avoid it in large quantities.

Dietitian Emily Acri told Yale New Haven Hospital: "With these studies, it's important to know that the rats were exposed to very, very high amounts of Red Dye No. 3 compared to their body size, so the amounts that people are exposed to in everyday foods is negligible in comparison."

Acri emphasized that additional research into Red No. 3 and other food dyes would be needed and that the current evidence is inconclusive.

However, it's worth noting that other experts have opposing views. Thomas Galligan, a scientist at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, mentioned that these dyes are mainly used in foods marketed to children and provide no nutritional benefits. So, while you'll probably be fine if you drink a glass of Kool-Aid, abstaining is probably for the best.

These dyes are also made from petroleum, a nonrenewable resource. According to the Wilderness Society, petroleum drilling irreversibly damages the surrounding environment, removing large swaths of habitat and vegetation for wildlife.

Kraft Heinz joins Nestlé and General Mills on the list of mainstream brands making more eco-friendly initiatives. Hopefully, more will continue to join them.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



