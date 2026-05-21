Kraft Heinz unveils Jell-O without synthetic dyes, but dietitian says it is 'unlikely to make a huge impact'

Kraft Heinz is taking one of its most recognizable products in a new direction with a dye-free Jell-O line.

According to an article from EatingWell, the company has begun rolling out Jell-O products made without synthetic dyes, marking an early step in its broader pledge to phase those additives out across its products before 2027.

The first products to reflect the shift are the company's new Jell-O Simply offerings, which include orange, raspberry lemonade, and blueberry gelatin cups, along with instant pudding and gelatin mixes in vanilla, chocolate, banana, and strawberry flavors.

EatingWell reported that real fruit juice provides the gelatin cups' sweetness and color, while the pudding mixes draw flavor from ingredients like cocoa, vanilla, and banana.

The move comes as synthetic food dyes are facing increased scrutiny. The debate around artificial colors has intensified over the last year, including a proposed ban covering eight dyes and growing attention on natural alternatives.

For shoppers, the move gives people who prefer to avoid synthetic dyes a chance to buy a familiar dessert brand that better matches those preferences.

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For many, ingredient labels matter just as much as taste. A product like Jell-O, long known for its bright, neon-like colors, shifting toward fruit-juice-based coloring shows how major brands are responding to changing demand.

That could be a welcome development for people who want fewer artificial additives in their pantry without giving up convenience or nostalgia. The new cups are still ready to eat, and the pudding mixes can still be used as normal.

Still, experts say the shift should be kept in perspective.

"Cutting out food dyes is unlikely to make a huge impact on your health, but it certainly doesn't hurt," registered dietitian and nutrition editor Madeline Peck told EatingWell.

This reformulation is one example of a mainstream company adjusting products to reflect consumer concerns while keeping the original product appeal intact. In this case, the company is preserving Jell-O's signature texture and sweetness while replacing synthetic dyes and avoiding artificial sweeteners in the Simply line.

Changes like this can make it easier for shoppers to support bigger brands that are moving toward ingredients they feel better about. If you want to encourage more shifts like this, one practical step is to learn how to support eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

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