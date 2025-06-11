Home cook reveals surprisingly 'delicious' way to fight back against dangerous plant takeover: 'Tastes way better than it looks'

"I think that's the beauty of it — turning a nuisance into something kind of fun."

One person found a unique solution to battling invasive Japanese knotweed: eating it. That's right. They decided to turn a stubborn but edible weed into jam.

In a Reddit post, the original poster asked for advice about improving the snack's texture. "Taste-wise I'm pretty happy. But the texture is tricky," they said. "I end up with lots of fibrous stalks."

While Japanese knotweed is found in many places worldwide, it's native to eastern Asia. Unfortunately, as the Minnesota Department of Agriculture pointed out, these plants choke out native vegetation and disturb waterways and habitats.

That's what makes controlling this bamboo-resembling plant so crucial. And the OP's unique way of doing it can help you use knotweed for good.

According to the Philadelphia Orchard Project, Japanese knotweed's early spring shoots and leaves are edible, but the plant should not be harvested from areas that have been sprayed with herbicides.

The organization noted that knotweed can cause gastrointestinal issues, although it also contains antioxidants that can be good for the immune system.

By clearing away the invasive plant, you can free up space for a native lawn, which requires less maintenance than a conventional monoculture grass slab.

You can also save money on water bills and expensive lawn care products, as native plants are well-suited to local soil and weather conditions and can thrive without much assistance. They also cater to the pollinators that we need for a robust food supply.

The OP pressed the knotweed through a mesh strainer, but it yielded imperfect results and took extra effort. So they asked the r/invasivespecies community for advice.

While one commenter called the weed "delicious," others found this creation disturbing. One wrote, "I'm happy you're having fun OP but wow I can't get over how unappetizing this looks."

"It absolutely looks like smashed alien," the OP replied. "But I swear it tastes way better than it looks."

Another Redditor advised the OP about improving the jam's texture: "Have you considered using an immersion blender on the whole plant? I've never eaten knotweed but I do use dates sometimes. … It's much easier to just blend the simmered fruit."

Making a joke about using an invasive plant for food, one person said, "Can't beat em, so you eat em huh op?"

Despite the mixed reactions, the OP had a positive outlook, writing, "I think that's the beauty of it — turning a nuisance into something kind of fun."

