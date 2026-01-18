Officials issue warning amid unprecedented surge in food prices: 'The supply is insufficient'

It's hard for many locals to absorb.

Unseasonal weather patterns are being linked to soaring price rises of staple vegetables in Indonesia.

What's happening?

Fresh Plaza reported that the prices of chili and onions have doubled in central Jakarta. One local chili seller named Dewa told the outlet the red bird's eye chili, whose intense heat and flavor are a staple of Indonesian cuisine, has gone from 45,000 Indonesian Rupiah (Rp) to 90,000 Rp, equivalent to $2.90 to $5.80. Other chilies, including green, curly red, and large red, have experienced massive price increases.

"The supply is insufficient due to continuous rainy weather. (The chilies) are rotting and damaged. The stock at the Kramatjati Market is also limited," he explained.

Onions are another important ingredient experiencing unsustainable price spikes. They've gone from 40,000 to 60,000 Rp or $2.60 to $3.90.

Why are spiraling produce costs so concerning?

The average salary in Indonesia is around $189 monthly, so sharp rises in food prices are hard for many locals to absorb. The weather caused poor harvests that have driven up prices. The impact of less reliable weather is felt worldwide. Polluting energy sources are warming the atmosphere and driving unusual and extreme weather events.

In Indonesia specifically, the problem is a rather curious phenomenon known as a "wet drought," where it rains sporadically but heavily during the dry season. For a heat-sensitive crop like chili, the shifting patterns make cultivation more difficult.

What can be done to mitigate rising prices?

The huge increases in costs have prompted the provincial government to take action to help stabilize food prices. It's an issue that's far from unique to South Asia; shopping smarter is a wise move for planet and wallet, regardless of your location. Similarly, growing your own food reduces the harmful impact of agriculture while providing cost-effective, delicious, and sustainable produce.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.