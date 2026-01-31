Shoppers scramble as everyday grocery items surge in price: 'Low arrivals'

Poor crop yields in India have driven up tomato prices, making it more difficult for many people to afford the pantry staples.

What's happening?

Climate-related factors, such as heavy rains and fluctuating temperatures, have impacted crop yields in India's tomato-growing regions, The Hindu reported.

Combined with high seasonal demand, this low supply has caused tomato prices to rise dramatically.

Tomatoes are a vital food crop in India, but they are susceptible to the impacts of warming global temperatures. As temperatures increase, water evaporates more quickly, disrupting typical rainfall patterns. Consequently, India has seen an increase in heavy rains and flooding, as Agence France-Presse detailed, via Barron's.

The Hindu reported that heavy November rains limited crop yields. As a result, the Madanapalle Agricultural Market Yard has been receiving 77 tons of tomatoes a day, down from its daily average of about 881 tons.

"Such low arrivals are rare for Madanapalle," one trader told the outlet.

Why are rising food prices concerning?

Expensive food prices are a growing global problem as rising temperatures affect crop yields.

Tomato shortages in Australia, Spain, and California have led to increasing ketchup prices worldwide, and sky-high tomato prices have been a problem in India for years.

However, the issue runs deeper than tomatoes. High temperatures have raised the price of staple crops like wheat and potatoes, making it harder for people around the world to afford the food they need to survive.

What's being done about rising food prices?

Scientists are working on engineering crops that are more tolerant to weather conditions like drought and flooding. At the same time, people and governments need to limit the amount of carbon dioxide they emit to curb global warming at its source.

People can also make individual changes to their grocery shopping habits to cut down on food prices as much as possible. Choices like cutting down on food waste and buying discounted, "ugly" produce can help you limit your grocery spending while ensuring that less food winds up in landfills.

