The summer of 2025 may be missing a beloved dessert — ice cream.

What's happening?

Al Jazeera reported that global coconut oil prices have increased, causing a domino effect. The latest domino to fall is ice cream.

Coconut oil is a key ingredient in many mainstream ice cream brands, like Häagen-Dazs. Its high melting point keeps ice cream solid for longer periods, according to Al Jazeera. However, extreme weather conditions have dwindled coconut harvests, decreasing up to 10% from last year's.

The decreased coconut yield can be partly pinned on the El Niño weather pattern, where heat is released from the sea. While naturally occurring, human activity has caused record-high temperatures. This has led to unseasonably dry conditions in Southeast Asia, where coconuts are usually sourced.

Why do these rising prices matter?

The rising price of ice cream and other coconut-based products isn't a one-off fluke. It's a symptom of a larger issue: the warming climate.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, pollution has warmed the atmosphere more than three times the average rate since 1982, with 2024 being the hottest year on record.

This has caused global crop failure and skyrocketed grocery prices. For example, severe frosts in Romania wiped out fruit and vegetable harvests, leading to more reliance on imported goods, threatening agricultural jobs, and increasing produce costs.

Unless pollution levels are significantly decreased, grocery prices will only climb upward.

What's being done about it?

Felipe Pohlmann Gonzaga, a commodity trader, told Al Jazeera, "We can expect ice cream prices to be high this summer and stay high next year." He recommended that consumers try fruit-based sorbets as a replacement.

To shop smarter at the grocery store, check out apps like Flashfood for highly discounted options. If you'd like to combat this issue on an individual level, consider donating to climate causes.

