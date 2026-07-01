He ate raw green beans all summer, then one handful sent his wife to the ER

"Good reminder that not everything edible is edible raw."

After eating a handful of raw garden beans that were more mature than the ones her husband had been casually snacking on all summer, one woman ended up in the emergency room with vomiting, diarrhea, chills, fatigue, and mental confusion.

What happened?

The story first appeared after the woman's husband posted about their situation on r/gardening.

"So is this common knowledge amongst you all or has anyone else wound up getting acute food poisoning [from] eating raw green beans out of their garden?" the original poster said. "Did not see the trip to the ER coming. But hey at least everyone's fine and I learned something."

He later identified the variety as 'Helda' runner beans and said the key difference appeared to be their maturity stage. Earlier in the summer, he had eaten the young beans raw without issue, but his wife became ill after eating a handful of them once the beans had grown larger and more mature.

The poster noted that lectin poisoning can affect people differently.

About two hours after eating the beans, she began vomiting repeatedly and also developed diarrhea, chills, fatigue, and confusion, the poster explained in a comment.

"What happened to her was no joke," the poster wrote.

He said the emergency room treated her with fluids and medication, and that she was back to normal about four hours after the symptoms started.

Many commenters said the episode caught them off guard because they did not realize raw beans could cause that kind of reaction. One wrote: "I thought I was pretty educated on food safety and didn't know that it was possible to basically get food poisoning from lectin.

Why does it matter?

The discussion kept returning to the same basic point: bean type, amount eaten, and individual sensitivity all seem to matter, which could explain why one person feels fine while another gets very sick.

A few users warned about raw kidney beans, which can also make people sick due to their lectin content.

One commenter even described a household and pet emergency after underprepared beans made both a person and a pug severely ill.

So while raw beans are not all equally dangerous, some plainly can be. As one commenter put it: "Good reminder that not everything edible is edible raw."

What can I do?

If you grow beans at home, a simple precaution is to avoid eating them raw unless you know that specific variety is safe.

A good default is to cook beans thoroughly.

If you are adding more beans to your garden, it can also help to label varieties clearly and check harvest and preparation guidance before eating anything straight from the vine.

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