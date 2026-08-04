Gardener feared 'black mold' on corn, then learned it was prized ingredient

"I'm so envious right now — look recipes up online. This is delicious."

A gardener expecting sweet summer corn got a shock when one ear seemed, at first glance, to be growing mold.

What happened?

The gardener took the discovery to Reddit after noticing it on an ear that was sticking partly out of the husk.

"Help! This ear was coming out of the husk a bit but it was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen. It was like giant kernels but full of black mold?" they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter explained, "You've got huitlacoche. The young tender kernels are so deliciously earthy, like mushrooms but different."

Another said, "just corn flavored mushrooms, and tasty."

According to Eater, huitlacoche is a fungus that grows on corn and is safe for people to eat. It's a delicacy in Mexico and is perfect in a quesadilla.

A third person also advised the original poster, "I'm so envious right now — look recipes up online. This is delicious."

Why does it matter?

Growing food at home can already save money on produce, especially during peak harvest season. Learning what is edible can help people get more value from the food they grow instead of tossing it too soon.

Home gardening also tends to produce fresher, better-tasting food than many store-bought options, and the activity itself can support both mental and physical health. Time spent outdoors tending to a garden can be a low-cost way to stay active while reducing stress.

Not everyone in the thread saw huitlacoche as a prize, though. One commenter wrote, "I've never understood the lucky part of it. Most of my corn turns out like that and I toss it in the compost. It's frustrating."

What can I do?

Online gardening communities can be helpful for quick identification, but it's also smart to double-check unfamiliar plant issues before eating anything unusual. Once you know what you're looking at, you can decide whether to compost or cook it.

Learning the basics of growing your own food can make those surprises feel less intimidating and more rewarding. The payoff can include lower grocery bills and the tasty satisfaction that comes from eating something you raised yourself.

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