Gardener reveals genius hack using simple ingredient from kitchen: 'I never would have known this'

A gardener on TikTok shared a simple but ingenious way to speed up tomato ripening and help prevent any late-season tomatoes from going to waste.

The scoop

The short video posted by Liz (@harvestwithliz) talks the viewer through the simple tip.

"Got green tomatoes that won't ripen? Try this simple trick with an apple and speed up the process!" the video's caption reads.

"Did you know you can ripen a tomato with just an apple?" she asks. As fall draws in, there's not much time left for a tomato to ripen on the vine, so to hasten the process, use an apple.

Place the harvested tomatoes in a box or bag and add an apple. She explains that apples release ethylene gas, which naturally signals to tomatoes that it's time to get ripe, thus extending the harvest period.

"We never leave a tomato behind," she concludes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How it's helping

It's worth noting that this wonderfully simple technique works just as well with a red tomato, as it also releases that sweet hurry-up gas.

The video demonstrates natural methods to enhance crop yields and prolong harvest periods without relying on harmful chemicals. It's also a great way to reduce food waste by minimizing the number of tomatoes that are discarded.

Growing your own food offers substantial environmental, financial, and health benefits. NPR has also reported that food prices have soared by almost 30% in the last five years, so there's never been a better time to get started. Homegrown produce is healthier than store-bought veggies, and more nutrients mean a better taste.

Industrial agriculture has a large pollution footprint, from the land cleared for farms to the runoff from fertilizers and pesticides getting into water sources.

Additionally, the vast distances required to transport food from farm to table — approximately 1,500 miles on average, according to the National Center for Appropriate Technology — contribute to the release of planet-heating emissions.

What everyone's saying

The commenters were blown away by the information.

"I never would have known this!" one remarked.

Another said, "Great tip! I have a lot of green tomatoes left I was worried about with frost coming soon."

Others expressed gratitude for the video, saving their green tomatoes from going to waste.

"Whoa! I never knew! This will save me lots of tomatoes!! Thank you!" said one viewer.

Another added, "Without your tips my September harvest never would've happened."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.