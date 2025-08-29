Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of fresh tomatoes: 'Who knew?'

If your garden is ever running low on tomatoes, don't go running to the store for seeds.

It's much easier than you think to cultivate more plants from what you already have at home.

The scoop

TikTok user Velina (@hey_velina) posted a video demonstrating a gardening hack she uses to multiply her tomato plants.

On one of her own plants, she showed that there are shoots, called suckers, that grow in between the main stalks and the branches. The suckers can be plucked off and propagated into new plants.

"Plop them in some water for a few days, and then when they get some roots, you just drop them in some soil. And you're gonna have tomato plants," she said in the video.

She showed several of her tomato plants that she had recently propagated, as well as more mature ones that she had grown using this method. This hack is simple to follow and is a great way to expand your food garden and produce supply.

You can even grow new plants from cuttings to give away to your family and friends, helping them start their own gardens and saving everyone money on buying seeds or plants from the store.

How it's helping

Gardening is one of the most beneficial and rewarding hobbies to enjoy during the spring and summer. Growing food gives you better-tasting produce and saves you money on groceries.

Many studies have shown that gardening is a relaxing physical exercise that positively impacts our mental and physical health. Whether you start a vegetable patch in your own backyard or participate in a community garden, you'll be reaping the benefits.

And of course, filling your yard with produce and native plants is wonderful for the environment at large and your local ecosystem.

It decreases the demand for mass-produced and globally shipped produce and encourages biodiversity in your neighborhood.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the suggestion shown in the video and expressed excitement to try it in their own gardens.

"I've been plucking the completely wrong things," one user said. "Who knew that you could make more plants?"

"Had no idea! So interesting!" another commenter said.

"Who would have thought[?] Gonna try this with my tomato plant," one user commented.

