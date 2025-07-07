Gardener shares tips for growing popular produce at home: 'I'm going to do this'

If you've ever grown corn and ended up with patchy ears missing kernels, you're not alone. But one gardener's clever tip for ensuring full, juicy ears is making the rounds on TikTok — and it's surprisingly simple. The trick? Hand-pollinate your corn using the plant's own tassels.

The scoop

TikTok gardener Homegrown Florida (@homegrownflorida) shared a video explaining an easy hand-pollination method for corn.

In the clip, they break down how to remove the pollen-covered tassel from the top of the plant and gently brush it over the corn silk below.

"I rub it across all of the silks," they explain, demonstrating the process for viewers.

"The pollen has to touch every single one of the silks in order for there not to be any gaps in the kernels," they add.

They also suggest shaking the tassel over the rest of the corn bed, allowing pollen to fall onto the growing ears below.

How it's helping

This trick solves the common backyard gardening frustration of sparsely developed corn cobs. Normally, the wind blows the pollen off the tassels to pollinate the growing cobs, but in a small garden, this natural process doesn't always go the way it should. By helping nature along, you're more likely to harvest full, plump ears, and you don't need any special tools — just a little time and a gentle touch.

Beyond growing prettier corn, hacks like this one contribute to a healthier, more resilient food system. Growing your own food cuts down on the packaging and pollution tied to industrial agriculture, and it gives you control over what goes into your meals — avoiding the chemicals often used in commercial agriculture. Plus, gardening has been shown to improve physical health, boost fiber intake, and reduce stress and anxiety levels. And, let's face it, homegrown food just tastes better.

What everyone's saying

The video was popular with the gardening crowd.

"I've never grown corn but when I do I'm going to do this!" one viewer commented.

Another person said, "Great info on corn pollination, thanks."

"Best is to collect pollen in morning and apply to silks in evening. Put a brown paper sandwich bag on the tassel in the morning to collect. Then move bag to the silks later," someone else added.

