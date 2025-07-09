Expert gardener shares simple method to grow endless supply of popular produce: 'Great advice'

Growing your own food doesn't have to feel like rocket science, even though it can come across that way to non-gardeners.

Growing snap peas from existing snap peas, for instance, is a lot easier than you might think.

The scoop

TikToker AprilMayJune (@loveaprilmayjune) shows just how simple it can be. Most vegetable plants, including snap peas, will die eventually, even with the best care. That's the nature of a plant.

However, you can use the pods left over from one plant to start the next one. Make sure to pull all the last little pea pods off before composting the rest of the plant. Then, open the pods and remove the peas inside. Put them in a safe place where they can sit for several days to dry out.

Once they're dry, simply plant them, water them, and watch them grow. You can use this process over and over to keep growing snap peas endlessly.

How it's helping

Growing your own food isn't just trendy. It's also a great way to get more fiber and improve your stress levels. Who doesn't want to save money at the grocery store while helping their mental health at the same time?

If you can get your seeds from plants that already exist, you're saving money there, too. When you don't have to spend time or money to go to the store and buy seeds, your savings increase.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the benefits of gardening don't stop there. People who garden tend to get more exercise than people who don't. They spend more time in nature and even make more social connections when they meet and talk with other gardeners.

An article in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health says that gardening also has environmental benefits. It seems to improve the composition of gases in the air, making the world a better place for everyone to live.

Gardening may also reduce our reliance on produce that has to be shipped. Since this shipping produces polluting gases that poison our air, any reduction in this kind of food is good for the planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the TikToker's post liked her hack. "Great advice," one person said.

It made someone else nostalgic for times past. "My late wife was such a fan of seed saving," someone said. AprilMayJune's response was: "Wise woman right there!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



