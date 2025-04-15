Shoppers warned after 50,000 bottles of fan-favorite food product are recalled: 'Can pose risks'

Spice lovers in Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Ohio should check their hot sauce packaging. According to Metro, Karma Sauce Company issued a recall in March for more than 50,000 bottles of Hot Ones hot sauce, which may contain plastic.

What's happening?

The Hot Ones brand is based on the YouTube show of the same name, wherein host Sean Evans takes participants on a journey to levels of heat they never imagined. Fans at home can join in with flavors from the show, including Rojo and Verde sauces.

However, those who purchased Hot Ones brand Los Calientes Hot Sauce by Heatonist in 5-ounce bottles, 1-gallon jugs, and 4-gallon buckets may have found more than they bargained for in their sauce. A Class II recall was issued for 50,654 units with best-by dates from December 2027 to February 2028. The affected universal product codes are 8-51444-00803-5 and 8-51444-00810-03.

A Class II recall means permanent injuries aren't likely, but there's still some risk. "Foreign objects, such as plastic in food products, can pose risks including choking, mouth or throat injury, or gastrointestinal discomfort if ingested," the Food and Drug Administration said in a notice. "While the Class II classification suggests any health effects would likely be minor and temporary, consumers experiencing symptoms such as irritation, pain, or digestive issues after consuming these hot sauces should seek medical attention promptly."

Why is this recall important?

Besides the immediate health implications for anyone who ingests plastic in their food, incidents such as this showcase several problems with food production. Allowing unsafe products to be shipped and only recalling them later is dangerous and wasteful.

It would also be harder for products to be contaminated with plastic if our food system didn't rely so heavily on this polluting material. The truth is that we're all consuming tiny amounts of plastic over time, and it builds up in our bodies — with the health effects still largely unknown.

What's being done about plastic in our food?

For now, check for food recalls that might affect the products in your fridge and pantry.

In the long term, your best option for ensuring you eat safe and healthy food is to support eco-friendly efforts by mainstream brands and choose manufacturers that use plastic-free packaging.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.